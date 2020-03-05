e-paper
Home / Cities / Man found guilty of raping minor: 10 years imprisonment

Man found guilty of raping minor: 10 years imprisonment

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:16 IST
PUNE: A special Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) court judge RV Adone on March 4, sentenced a 38-year-old to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor in 2016.

Sambhaji Dashrath Jadhav was convicted of Section 376 (rape) and Section 4 of the Pocso act. He was also charged with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the court.

The complaint in the matter had been filled by the victim’s mother in October 2017 at the Talegaon Dabhade police station. According to the complaint, Jadhav picked up the victim from the field she was playing in, took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

Special public prosecutor Leena Pathak examined seven witnesses. The victim’s, her mother’s and the doctor’s account proved crucial in solidifying the case against Jadhav.

