Home / Cities / Man found murdered in Badshahpur

Man found murdered in Badshahpur

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A man, suspected to be in his 30s, was found murdered near Begumpur Khatola village on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur on Monday. The deceased is yet to be identified, the police said.

A case of murder was registered at Badshahpur police station on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 4pm when a labourer, Tulsiram Bedi, informed the policemen at nearby SPR police post.

“I had gone to the sarpanch’s office when I noticed a body near a temple in the village. I immediately informed the police,” said Bedi.

The police said preliminary probe suggested that the victim was strangled to death and his body was thrown near the construction materials and pipes.

Fateh Singh, in charge of SPR police post, said the man was murdered at least two days ago. “The body was slightly decomposed. The victim had injury marks on the face and waist, and a cloth was found tied around his neck, suggesting that he was strangled. The pattern of injuries suggests that he was murdered and his body was dragged to the pipes,” he said.

The police said the man could not be identified due to lack of any identity card. “He was not carrying any document that could help establish his identity. The body will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours before the post mortem,” said Singh.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect/s under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station.

