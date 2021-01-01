e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter in Palghar

Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter in Palghar

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 00:24 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The survivor had lodged a complaint with Talasari police station in August 2017, alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her for around a year.
The survivor had lodged a complaint with Talasari police station in August 2017, alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her for around a year.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Palghar court has sentenced a 43-year-old fisherman from Talasari to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine for repeatedly raping his then 16-year-old stepdaughter in August 2017.

The convict was the stepfather of the victim from his third marriage. The survivor lived with her mother, two siblings and the accused in a village in Talasari, said Sunil Sawant, public prosecutor.

The survivor had lodged a complaint with Talasari police station in August 2017, alleging that her stepfather sexually assaulted her for around a year, and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. He was arrested for rape under section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He has been lodged in Thane jail since the last three years as he was denied bail.

“The medical tests conducted on the survivor had confirmed the rape. We had examined six witnesses in the case, and the convict was found guilty by the court,” said Sawant.

top news
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
‘An amazing moment for UK,’ says British PM Boris Johnson as country moves out of EU
Army mountaineer who helped India secure Siachen passes away
Army mountaineer who helped India secure Siachen passes away
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Controversial Hathras DM among 17 IAS officers transferred in UP
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In