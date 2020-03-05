e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man gets 3 years RI for abetting wife’s suicide

Man gets 3 years RI for abetting wife’s suicide

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A district court here sentenced a 32-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife’s suicide.

In an order issued on February 29, district judge RV Tamhankar sentenced Sanjay Tangade to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000.

Tangade’s sister-in-law, who is the second accused in the case, was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted by the court.

top news
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities