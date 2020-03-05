Man gets 3 years RI for abetting wife’s suicide

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:00 IST

A district court here sentenced a 32-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife’s suicide.

In an order issued on February 29, district judge RV Tamhankar sentenced Sanjay Tangade to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000.

Tangade’s sister-in-law, who is the second accused in the case, was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted by the court.