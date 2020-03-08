Man hacks mother to death in Dadri

cities

A man allegedly hacked his mother to death in Dadri’s Bhandwa village, police said on Sunday.

The 50-year-old victim had been living at her paternal home in Bhandwa village for past two years after moving out of her in-laws’ house in a Jhajjar village.

Victim’s brother Samersan told the police that his sister and her three sons, one of whom killed her, were living with them for a couple of years.

“She had shifted to our house following a rivalry in her in-laws’ village. Around 9.10pm on Saturday, my brother-in-law and his younger son Sudhir went out for some work. It was then that my other nephew Sunil attacked my sister with an axe, killing her on spot, and fled the spot. We rushed her to a hospital in Dadri, where doctors pronounced her dead,” he added.

The complainant said they were unaware of motive behind the murder.

A spokesperson of Badhra police said they had handed over the victim’s body to her family members after conducting autopsy.

“We have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the victim’s son, Sunil, who is at large. Efforts are on to nab him,” the spokesperson added.