Man held for extorting money from builder in Thane

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:54 IST

A 47-year-old man was held by Naupada police in Thane for allegedly extorting money from a builder, an official said on Friday.

Samir Mahajan asked builder Hasmukh Shah to give ₹20 lakh in return for not filing a complaint of unauthorised construction against the latter with the Thane Municipal Corporation, the official said.

“We laid a trap on Thursday night and arrested Mahajan when he was accepting ₹1 lakh from Shah. His accomplice Bunty Singh is missing and efforts are on to nab him. An extortion case has been registered,” said the Naupada police station officer.