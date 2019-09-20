Man held for producing fake documents in court

cities

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old man, formerly employed with the merchant navy, was arrested Thursday evening from the Delhi airport for allegedly producing fake documents in the court in an ongoing dowry case.

The suspect was identified as Abhimanyu Singh Badgujar, of Bikaner, Rajasthan. According to police, his parents had already been arrested in this case in August but Singh had been absconding.

“A lookout notice had been issued against him and he was arrested from the IGI airport while he was trying to leave the country,” Jeetendra Kumar Dikhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

According to the complaint, filed by the suspect’s wife, the two were supposed to get married in 2012. “However, when my family could not comply with their dowry demands, they broke off the match. My family tried to placate them but to no avail, after which I filed a dowry case against them. To end the legal matter, they agreed to the marriage and we married in April 2014,” the woman said in her complaint.

However, she alleged that they continued torturing her for dowry and in 2017, she again filed a case against her husband and in-laws. She alleged that Singh conspired with a friend of his and entered a fake voter ID card and a wedding card in court,claiming that she had married for a second time and had also requested the court for police protection to keep her away.

But the petition was challenged by the woman and it was found that the documents were fake after which the court revoked the police protection in June 2019.

The woman filed another case at the Surajpur police station in July against the suspect, her in-laws and the friend who had helped him by acting as the woman’s second husband. The suspect was produced before a magistrate on Friday and sent to jail.

