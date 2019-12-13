Man held for thrashing son to death in Jind

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:59 IST

A man on Friday was booked for allegedly thrashing his 25-year-old son to death with a stick after the latter came home in an inebriate state.

The incident took place at Nandgarh village in Jind late Thursday, police said.

Police said the accused, identified as Satbir Singh, fumed after his son, Rakesh Kumar, returned home in an inebriate state. He soon picked up a quarrel with the father and started hurling abuses at him, a police spokesman of Jind police said.

“During the ensuing altercation, the Satbir picked up a stick and started thrashing his son who sustained injuries. He was rushed to post graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where he succumbed during treatment,” he said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered against Satbir, who is at large.