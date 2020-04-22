e-paper
Man held for threatening to spread corona when stopped by police

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to spread coronavirus infection when he was flagged down by police officers for violating the lockdown orders at a traffic signal in Sector 43 on Monday. The police said the man later declared in writing that he had not contracted coronavirus, and had made the threat “in a fit of rage” after an argument with the policemen.

According to the police, the incident took place Monday evening when head constable (HC), Narender, who was stationed near a mall at Kanhai traffic signal in Sector 43, noticed a car driving by and asked the driver to stop.

“I asked the car driver if he had a curfew pass and where was he going. He said he did not have the requisite documents and was on his way to meet an acquaintance. When he was informed that he was violating the lockdown orders, he started arguing and threatened that he would spread coronavirus,” said HC Narender, adding the suspect later clarified that he had not contracted coronavirus, and had made the bogus threat during the heated exchange with the police.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said the suspect was a resident of Sector 17 A. The suspect was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at Sushant Lok police station on Monday, said police.

The suspect was later released on bail.

