Man held with 747kg banned firecrackers

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi: In a major recovery of banned firecrackers, Delhi Police Monday arrested a 46-year-old man from Jagatpuri in Shahdara and seized 747kg firecrackers that the man was allegedly hiding in a flour mill that he used to run. Police said the man had been selling the firecrackers, which he had bought from parts of western UP, illegally.

The arrested man was identified as Vijay Aggarwal, a resident of Radhey Shyam Park at Parwana Road in Geeta Colony. Deputy commissioner of police (shahadra) Amit Sharma said during an ongoing crackdown on illegal sales or hoarding of banned firecrackers in Delhi, they received inputs about a suspect who has stocked crackers in huge quantities at a flour mill in Jagatpuri.

“We searched the flour mill late Monday and 747 kilos of firecrackers were recovered. The man was arrested under appropriate sections of the Explosives Act,” Sharma said.

The DCP said during interrogation, Aggarwal disclosed that he, in order to earn some easy money, had stocked the crackers to sell before Diwali. “He said he bought these crackers from different parts of western UP and Haryana. He also said he had sold crackers to some local residents over the past months. We are trying to identify the exact source of the crackers and efforts to identify his buyers are being made. It is also being ascertained whether more traders in the area have stocked banned firecrackers,” the officer said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested another man and seized from him 146kg firecrackers which had stocked at a warehouse near Dwarka.

In September, a 25-year-old man was arrested for bursting crackers at his house in Teen Murti Lane, close to the Prime Minister’s house.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:09 IST