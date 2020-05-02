e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man killed, 2 injured in clash over land dispute in Amrisar village, 14 booked

Man killed, 2 injured in clash over land dispute in Amrisar village, 14 booked

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in an attack made by over a dozen people over some land dispute at Jathol village in Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh. And the injured are his father Ravel Singh and uncle Sukhdev Singh.

Police have booked 14 persons identified as Tarsem Singh, Bachittar Singh, Ranjit Singh, Ravinderjit Singh, Karanjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Baz Singh, Chanpreet Singh, Tejpal Singh, Daljit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kawaljit Singh and Jagroop Singh of the same village.

The case has been registered under Sections 302, 323, 324, 148, 149 of the IPC on compliant of the deceased’s brother Balkaran Singh at Gharinda police station, said SHO Amandeep Singh.

The land dispute had been on between the accused and the victims since past few years.

The complainant said, “My brother, father and paternal uncle were standing outside the house when the accused attacked them with swords and other weapons. The three were severely injured. They were taken to a private hospital in Amritsar where Jaskaran succumbed.”

The accused are absconding and raids were on to nab them.

top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities