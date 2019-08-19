Man killed over alleged sexual harassment of minor in Khed, six held

cities

Pune Six persons were arrested and remanded to police custody for the murder of a man suspected of sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Khed.

The arrested have been identified as Amit alias Anna Bajrang Mane, Padmaka Chitlewad, Sandeep Kisan Kusalkar, Ganpat Lehar, Akash Daundkar, and Sagar Vitkar, all residents of Medankarwadi area of Khed.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are yet to nab the seventh accused, Sonya Tamalge, also a resident of the same area.

The complaint was lodged by Baburao Namdev Shelar, 45, a resident of Amrutnagar in Mudankarwadi area of Khed. The deceased was identified as Akash Baburao Shelar, 20, son of the complainant.

The seven accused suspected the deceased to have sexually harassed a girl studying in Swami Samarth school in Amrutnagar area of Khed.

The deceased was attacked with a spade by one of the accused at 8pm on August. The 20-year-old underwent treatment at Criticare hospital in Chakan, then at Max Neuro hospital in Kasarwadi before being shifted to Ruby Hall hospital where he was declared dead. Sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 143, 147, 148, 149, 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(2) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was filed against the seven at Chakan police station.

