Man kills wife for not serving lunch

A 45-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with a spade when she refused to serve lunch to him at Kamewal village in Kapurthala district on Thursday.

The Fattu Dhinga police registered a case against accused Prem Singh, 45, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday following a complaint filed by his 19-year-old son Mangal. Deceased has been identified Bimla Rani.

In his statement to the police, Mangal said his father and mother Bimla Rani entered into an argument around 1pm when his father asked her to serve lunch. “My mother asked him to wait as she was busy in some household work,” said Mangal.

“Following this, he hit my mother with a spade on her head. She was rushed to the civil hospital where she died,” said Mangal.

Sub-inspector Chanan Singh said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him. The spade used in the crime has been recovered from the spot, he said.