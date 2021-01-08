e-paper
Home / Cities / Man leaves car with keys inside, robbers drive off with wife in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Man leaves car with keys inside, robbers drive off with wife in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Drop the woman on the Ambala-Delhi highway after driving the car around for 5km.

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Two robbers snatched a man’s Tata Tiago with his wife still inside the vehicle near Sukhmani School in Dera Bassi on Thursday.

After driving around in the car for 5km, the accused, who were not wearing masks, dropped the woman, Ritu, on the national highway after taking a U-turn from the Ambala toll plaza and sped away in the car.

Investigating officer (IO) Satvir Singh said Ritu, along with her husband, Rajeev Chand, were at the school around 1pm to pay their children’s school fee.

While Rajeev went inside the school, Ritu stayed back in the car, with the keys still in the ignition.

Suddenly, a man sat on the driver’s seat, and another sat behind Ritu and covered her mouth to stop her from raising the alarm.

They drove off towards the national highway and dropped her near the Ambala toll plaza after taking a U-turn, before fleeing towards Dera Bassi, the woman told the police.

The IO said the couple lived in Dhandrala village, Dera Bassi, and Chand had a private job.

“We have initiated a probe after registering a case against the unidentified accused. We are checking the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and are hopeful of arresting the robbers soon,” said Satinder Singh, station house officer, Dera Bassi.

