Man opens fire at rival’s house in Jagraon

Sends a video message saying “either you kill me or I will kill you”.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police said the shooter had an old rivalry with Mandeep Mann, the complainant’s nephew.
A resident of Lamma village of Jagraon opened fire at the house of his rival in Jatpura village on the night of June 25.

Later, he sent a video message on WhatsApp to his rival saying “either you kill me or I will kill you”.

The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha, following a complaint by Davinder Singh of Jatpura village. The accused has an old rivalry with Mandeep Mann, nephew of Davinder. The uncle-nephew duo live together.

Sukhpreet is already facing trial in an attempt to murder case.

ASI Manohar Lal, investigating the case, said Mandeep and Sukhpreet had an old rivalry. Earlier also, they had engaged in a scuffle. Both have been nursing a grudge against each other.

An FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Hathur police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

