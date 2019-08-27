Man sells car, flees with cash and vehicle after crushing to buyer to death

cities

Aug 27, 2019

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man from Hapur, who had purchased a second-hand car online, was killed by the man who sold him the car on August 21 near Kaushambi. The suspect then fled with the car as well as the sale money of ₹2 lakh and the vehicle documents, police said.

Based on a complaint from the family of Arif Ali, the victim, an FIR was lodged on August 25 at the Indirapuram police station.

Police said Arif was a private bus operator and his family runs a dhaba in Athsaini, Hapur along NH-9. He is survived by three minor children and wife, who is pregnant with their fourth child.

“Since August 18, Arif was looking to buy a used car online and he came across a man wanting to sell his Swift VXI. The seller identified himself as Bakar Ali of Hasanpur. He called Arif on August 20 and agreed to meet near Kaushambi Metro station. Arif went there as planned but was kept waiting for nearly five hours. He then boarded a bus and was returning home when Ali called him again and he reached our dhaba in his car,” Irfan, Arif’s cousin, said.

“Arif found the car in good condition and a deal was fixed for ₹2.65 lakh. The next day (August 21), we went to the Ghaziabad court and got the sale documents notarised. The seller did not show us the registration documents — he said he had a copy of it on his phone. We then collected the car keys from Ali after paying him ₹2 lakh,” Irfan said.

Arif agreed to pay the remaining amount once Ali cleared a loan against the car. The cousins were about to drive off from the court complex when Ali asked them to drop him near Dabur Crossing.

“About a 100 metres ahead of Kaushambi, the car suddenly stopped— there was hardly any petrol left. Arif got some petrol in a can and restarted the vehicle, but it stopped again. The seller offered to steer the car while we got out and pushed. I was pushing from the rear while Arif was pushing the car from the left side,” Irfan said.

They had pushed for about 10-15 feet, when Ali started accelerating the vehicle. “I was shocked to see him fleeing with the car but Arif managed to hold on to the window. He was hanging outside the car and got dragged for about 300 metres. In order to dislodge Arif, Ali started swerving the car. Arif lost his grip and fell on the road and the driver ran him over before fleeing with the money, car and vehicle papers,” he said.

Irfan rushed his critically injured cousin to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He added that Arif suffered a head injury and a broken neck.

“Police were called and they traced the owner with the help of the car’s registration number. He turned out to be a doctor from Gajraula and his vehicle was with him. It seems that Ali was stopping the car using a GPS device when Arif was driving,” Haji Nusrat Ali, Arif’s father, said.

Anshu Jain, circle officer, Indirapuram, said, “The incident with Arif was unusual and we have roped in several teams to trace the fraudster. Initially, the victim’s family was reluctant to lodge an FIR but we persuaded them to do so in order arrest the suspect. We are also looking through CCTV footage.”

