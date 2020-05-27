Man shot at during morning walk in Sector 68

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:00 IST

Noida:

A 60-year-old man was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Sector 68 on Wednesday morning when he was out for a morning walk, the police said, adding that he is now out of danger.

The victim, identified as Sukhpal Singh, is a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village under Phase 3 police jurisdiction. According to the police, the incident took place around 5.15am.

“An unknown person shot at the victim and fled the scene. We got to know about the incident when a jogger called the police helpline. Singh’s family members and passersby took him to a private hospital in Sector 71. He received an injury to his shoulder and is recuperating now,” said Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s younger brother, Vijay Pal, a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Phase 3 police station, the police said.

Police officials said that this was not a robbery attempt as the suspect did not try to take Singh’s valuables. Prima facie it seems that Singh was attacked by someone who was familiar with his routine, said the police.

“The family has not mentioned any personal enmity. However, we are exploring all possible angles and nothing has been ruled out yet,” said Harish Chandra, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The officials said that for now there are no clues about the shooter. The CCTV footage from the nearby areas will be scanned to trace the suspect, they said.

The victim is a property owner which he had leased to multiple tenants and property disputes could also be behind the attack, said the police.