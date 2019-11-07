e-paper
Man shot dead in Satara district

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Satara district, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Vicky Raghunath Lakhe (30) who was shot dead at 10 pm, on Wednesday.

The deceased was waiting for his acquaintance on the road in Agashivnagar in Karad when a motorcycle-borne youth at the spot opened indiscriminate fire towards him and left him lying in a pool of blood. Lakhe was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The unidentified accused fled the scene leaving Lakhe in the pool of blood, an official said.

At least 12 rounds were fired at Lakhe, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified assailants at Karad police station and police are examining CCTV footage from the area. (With agency inputs)

