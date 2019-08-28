Man shot over payment of Rs 15,000

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:40 IST

New Delhi

An argument over refusing to return Rs 15,000 led to a man’s death in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident was reported around 11 on Tuesday night by a passer-by who said a man was shot on the main road near Karol Bagh’s Gaffar market.

A police team reached the spot and was told that a man in his 20s, who was shot by another man, had been rushed to a hospital.

At the hospital, the police were informed that Vinay Kumar,24, who was shot in the chest, had been declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinay, a cloth seller in Karol Bagh’s Tank Road, had an argument with a fellow businessman. Vinay’s relatives told police that he had reportedly borrowed Rs 15,000 from his friend, Akash(identified by single name), about two months ago.

“Akash wanted the money back. Vinay allegedly delayed in returning the money. This may have led to a quarrel on Tuesday night, after which Akash shot Vinay. Akash fled the spot after the murder. We have registered a case and are looking into it,” said a senior police officer.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 19:40 IST