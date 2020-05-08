Man, son arrested for killing auto driver in Mumbra

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:41 IST

A father-son duo was arrested by Mumbra police on Thursday for allegedly stabbing their neighbour to death with a knife.

Pankaj Gohil , 50, and his son Sawan, 29, was arrested immediately after the murder.

According to Mumbra police, Abdul Salam Shaikh, 38, was an autorickshaw driver.

On Wednesday night, Shaikh was roaming on the street near his house after dinner when he started talking to Gohil’s wife. Both of them started arguing over something.

An officer from Mumbra police said, “Both Pankaj and his son Sawan joined the argument and started thrashing Shaikh. They got a knife and attacked him. Shaikh died on the spot. We are yet to interrogate the accused. We have arrested them under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.”