Man, son arrested for killing auto driver in Mumbra

Man, son arrested for killing auto driver in Mumbra

May 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A father-son duo was arrested by Mumbra police on Thursday for allegedly stabbing their neighbour to death with a knife.

Pankaj Gohil , 50, and his son Sawan, 29, was arrested immediately after the murder.

According to Mumbra police, Abdul Salam Shaikh, 38, was an autorickshaw driver.

On Wednesday night, Shaikh was roaming on the street near his house after dinner when he started talking to Gohil’s wife. Both of them started arguing over something.

An officer from Mumbra police said, “Both Pankaj and his son Sawan joined the argument and started thrashing Shaikh. They got a knife and attacked him. Shaikh died on the spot. We are yet to interrogate the accused. We have arrested them under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.”

