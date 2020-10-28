e-paper
Home / Cities / Man stabs sister-in-law in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, booked

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:48 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Bhiwandi police booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law in a fit of rage. The accused was angry as her children who would visit his house to play and disturb him. The accused Shahid Ansari, 35, is absconding.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday at 11.30pm near Handi compound of Bhiwandi. According to complainant Khurshid Ansari, 30, the husband of the victim Najma Ansari,25, the accused worked as a power-loom worker and resided in the same area.

“Najma’s two children often visited Shahid’s place to play with his two children. Few months ago, Shahid had a fight with Khurshid on the issue, but later the women sorted the matter and the children started visiting each other’s place. On Monday, Shahid saw the two children playing with his kids. He then went to Khurshid’s house and an argument broke out between them. Najma intervened and tried to pacify the situation. The accused then took out a knife and stabbed her thrice. He then fled from the spot.”

The Bhoiwada police reached the spot after residents informed them about the incident. Senior police inspector, K Karpe said, “We have admitted her to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa and registered a caseagainst the accused. We have started search for him.”

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
