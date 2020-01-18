Man stabs wife to death in Ferozepur

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:02 IST

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at Bareke village in Ferozepur and fled. Police said Nishan had an argument with his wife Seema Rani, 29, at her niece’s birthday party after which he went home. Nishan came back after two hours and stabbed his wife in her stomach. Seema was rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur where doctors declared her brought dead.

MAN KILLED IN MUKTSAR ROAD ACCIDENT

MUKTSAR: A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident at Gidderbaha in Muktsar after two bikes collided with a truck on Saturday. While Rajinder Kumar, 37, died on the spot, Sahil, 28, was rushed to nearby hospital. Police said that matter is being investigated.