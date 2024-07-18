Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 28.58 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 29.3 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 33.5 °C Overcast clouds July 22, 2024 34.34 °C Overcast clouds July 23, 2024 33.83 °C Overcast clouds July 24, 2024 33.96 °C Overcast clouds July 25, 2024 35.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 18, 2024, is 28.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.14 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

