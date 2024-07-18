Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.14 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 18, 2024, is 28.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.14 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|29.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|33.5 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 22, 2024
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 23, 2024
|33.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 24, 2024
|33.96 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 25, 2024
|35.41 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
