Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.77 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 31.31 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 31.84 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 35.04 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 35.15 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 34.5 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 31.45 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 32.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 17, 2024, is 34.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 34.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 33.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 27.77 °C and 34.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.