Mansa teenager burnt alive: 3 accused sent to police remand

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:22 IST

The three men arrested for allegedly burning alive 17-year-old Jaspreet Singh of Mansa were sent to police remand for three days by a local court on Monday

Accused Jashan Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Raju Singh reportedly used petrol to torch Jaspreet alive. His charred body was found from an abandoned rice sheller near Moosa toll plaza, on the outskirts of the town on Sunday morning.

Deceased’s father Surat Singh had alleged the boy was burnt alive by the family of his elder son Kulwinder Singh’s wife Raju Kaur, as they were angry over the latter’s love marriage. The two families are neighbours and belong to Dalit community.

Police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Raju Kaur’s brother Jashan, cousin Gurjeet and their companion Raju.

SSP Narinder Bhargav said they are trying to gather evidence in the gruesome crime. He said the accused were arrested late on Sunday.

Bhargav said the initial probe hinted that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Jaspreet and the three accused had called on Jaspreet on Saturday evening.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurjeet was in an inebriated condition on Saturday evening when they took the deceased to the crime spot. Before setting Jaspreet afire, his hands were tied and mouth was stuffed with cloth,” said the SSP.