Marathi artistes rally support for Sangli, Kolhapur flood victims

Moved by the plight of flood victims in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, the community of Marathi artistes has come together to do their bit for relief and rehabilitation.

While the hashtag #marathikalakarformaharashtra trended on Twitter and Facebook on Friday, the collective efforts of the Marathi theatre, film and TV industry put in place systematic channels that will direct help to the needy.

“First and foremost, it’s the call of humanity. As sensitive artistes, we are deeply distressed by the news of devastation coming in from Sangli and Kolhapur. Secondly, we owe a lot to Sangli and Kolhapur, where people like Vishnudas Bhave, amongst others, laid the foundation of the Marathi entertainment world. We, as artistes, have a voice in the society and we thought we should use it to mobilise support for the flood victims,” writer-director Viju Mane said.

With the involvement of bodies like Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal and Marathi Natya Parishad, as well as artistes and technicians, it is a pan-industry initiative.

“We have contacted the collectors of Sangli and Kolhapur and asked them what relief materials they need. We will be putting up collection stalls at Mumbai (Yashwantrao Chavan Natya Sankul, Matunga), Thane (Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha) and Pune (Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Kendra, Ghole Road) and the donations will be directed towards Collector Offices in Sangli and Kolhapur,” actor-director Subodh Bhave informed.

The collection drive begins from August 10, 10 am to 5 pm, till August 14. “We will not be collecting cash or cheques. We request people to donate non-perishable foods like dry fruits, clothes that are washed and are in good condition, sanitary napkins, medicines, sheets etc. The donor’s name and other details will be noted and the entire process will be transparent,” Mane added.

