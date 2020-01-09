Married woman killed by her lover at home

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:43 IST

Gurugram A 34-year-old woman was murdered by a man, with whom she was allegedly having an extramarital affair, on Wednesday evening at her rented house in Adarsh Colony in Dundahera, Udyog Vihar, the police said. The woman’s five-year-old daughter was in the adjacent room at the time of the murder and witnessed the incident, the police said, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

The victim had come to Gurugram from West Champaran in Bihar. According to the police, the suspect, who hails from the same village as the victim, visited her house around 2pm when her husband was at work.

Birem Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Udyog Vihar, said the woman had been staying with the suspect at Bahalgarh in Sonepat since last November and had returned to her husband’s house on January 3.

“According to the preliminary probe, the suspect was upset by her leaving him. Around 5.30pm, he allegedly attacked her with a meat skewer and fled after bolting the house door from the outside. The woman’s five-year-old daughter was in the house at the time of the incident and identified the attacker,” said Singh.

Singh said that the girl’s statement has been recorded and she would be counselled.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman and the suspect had been in an extramarital relationship for a few months. “After staying at the suspect’s house with her daughter for over two months, she had called her husband last week, asking him to take her back to Gurugram for a possible reconciliation. The murder seems to have been planned, considering that he was carrying the weapon while meeting her,” the official said.

The woman’s cries were heard by a neighbour, who had gone to purchase a meat product from the market at her behest. She opened the door and informed the police. The police said she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police said the woman was stabbed at least four times near the neck and shoulder. A few minutes before she was killed, the woman had spoken to her husband on the phone and told him that the suspect was visiting her.

In the complaint, the woman’s 37-year-old husband, who works as a tailor in Udyog Vihar, said that he had gone for work at 9am. “At 5pm, after a friend called me, I borrowed my employer’s phone and checked with my wife. She told me that the suspect had come to meet her. After that, the phone’s battery died. Then at 6pm, a friend told me to rush home. When I reached the lane, I noticed that a crowd had gathered and my wife was bleeding profusely,” he said.

He said that his daughter told him that “the uncle” hit her in the neck and, she started bleeding and fell.

Lokesh, the son of the landlord, said that the husband had been staying at their house on the second floor for over four years and only last week, after his wife and daughter moved in with him, did the family relocated to a two-room set on the ground floor. “At the time of the incident, we were not home and did not notice any commotion during the day,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Thursday.