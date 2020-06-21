e-paper
Masked miscreants assault Ayurvedic doctor, vandalise clinic in Ludhiana

Masked miscreants assault Ayurvedic doctor, vandalise clinic in Ludhiana

The miscreants barged into his clinic and thrashed him

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A group of miscreants allegedly assaulted an Ayurvedic doctor and vandalised his clinic situated on Kailash Nagar Road in Jodhewal area, here on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Dr Rajiv Sharma, 42, who also works as a scribe for a vernacular daily.

The victim alleged that around 12:45pm he was attending to patients at his clinic. As soon as the patients left, two masked miscreants entered the clinic and tried to hit him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon, however, he somehow saved himself.

Soon after, four more miscreants barged into the clinic, joined their accomplices and thrashed him.They also vandalised his clinic.

The miscreants fled as soon as he raised alarm.

The doctor suffered multiple injuries following which he was rushed to ESIC Hospital.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer (SHO) of Jodhewal police station, said that the accused had come on two bikes and a scooter, which have been captured on the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality and that the investigation was on to nab them.

