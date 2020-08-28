Masseur booked for sexually harassing customer at Ludhiana salon

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:19 IST

A masseur at a reputed salon on Malhar Road has been booked for sexually harassing a female client during a head massage.

The accused, Shaan, was booked on the complaint of a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Sidhwan Bet.

She told the police that her husband and she visited the salon on August 2. While her husband went for a haircut, she decided to get a head massage.

The woman alleged that while giving her the massage, Shaan touched her chest and neck inappropriately. When she raised the alarm, he fled from the salon.

Though she escalated the matter to the salon owner the same day, he did not provide his details to her. Therefore, she approached the police.

ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked Shaan under Section 354A (1-i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code and working to arrest him.