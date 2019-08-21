Mastermind of gang who robbed Indirapuram resident by offering lift in cab arrested after crackdown

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:39 IST

Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police in a Tuesday night crackdown in Vijay Nagar arrested one of four alleged robbers who recently robbed a 32-year-old resident of Indirapuram by offering her a lift in their car on August 6 night.

A Hyundai Accent car was also recovered from the suspect identified as Gautam Kumar following a checking operation. The cops said a police patrol signalled four men in the Accent car to stop near Kanshiram Yojna but they fled towards Sajwan Nagar.

“After a chase, the men opened fire on the police and constable Manjit Singh was injured. The men abandoned the car and started to run away towards the by-lanes. In the retaliatory fire, one of them sustained a gunshot to his knee while the three others fled. The injured suspect admitted his involvement in the robbery of the 32-year-old woman. The victim was called and she identified him,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The cops said all three absconding suspects are from Delhi. Gautam is a resident of Nehru Camp in Govindpuri police station area of Delhi and has four cases of heinous crimes against him.

“Their modus operandi is to offer lift to commuters and rob them midway. Once the victim boards their car, they would take him/her to an isolated spot and rob them at gunpoint. Our teams are also on the lookout for the three absconding suspects. The gang was involved in similar robberies in Noida and Ghaziabad,” Kumar added.

The woman, a senior executive at a global professional services firm in Noida, was returning home in Indirapuram on August 6 night when the incident happened.

She left her office at Sector 135 Noida and reached Sector 37 by an auto, where four men in a cab, including the driver, offered her a lift till Sector 62.

The men robbed the woman after driving her on NH-9 and later dumped on Link Road near Siddharth Vihar.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 21:39 IST