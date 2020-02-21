Masunda lake walkway blocked for beautification

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:04 IST

Shobha Lakshman, a 63-year-old Naupada resident, who used to walk along the periphery of Masunda lake for hours daily can barely walk even for 20 minutes now due to construction activities blocking the walkway along the lake.

Thane Municipal Corporation is beautifying the lake by constructing a floating glass pathway for which one stretch of the footpath along the lake is dug up completely.

The stretch from Ajramarji junction to Jambli Naka is dug up, there is no space left on the footpath adjacent to Masunda lake to walk on this stretch.

The only stretch of road that is left for people to walk is the one that connects to Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan also known as Dr Moose Road.

Lakshman said, “The footpath near the lake has been dug up for over a month now. Most people use the stretch which is good, so it gets crowded. So, I have to cut down on my walking time.”

Earlier there used to be laughing club, walks and everyone would gather for discussions on current affairs in the morning. The members of the ‘Prabhat Pheri Mandal’ (morning walkers group), too, have now reduced their walking time.

Pedestrians are also inconvenienced as this road connected the Court Naka and Jambli Naka areas to the station. The corporation, however, claimed that the work will continue for at least over eight months.

Mohan Kalal, city engineer, TMC, said, “It is estimated that around eight to ten months will be needed to complete the work. Only one stretch of the Masunda lake is under construction so walkers are free to use the rest of the stretch until work is over.”

“As per the plan, a glass pathway will be built for pedestrians to get a feel of walking over water. It will also be illuminated with LED lights,” Kalal added.

The beautification project has not appealed to conservators.

Environment conservator and nature lover, Avinash Bhagat, said, “Concretisation and constant beautification of natural spots like lakes or forests will have an impact on the natural habitat.”