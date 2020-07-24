e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MBMC chief fire officer recovers from Covid

MBMC chief fire officer recovers from Covid

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:20 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A chief fire officer of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) defeated Covid-19 after battling the virus for 25 days. Prakash Borade was admitted in a Mira Road hospital after he tested positive on June 29.

He was put on ventilator support after his condition had worsened during the initial days of treatment. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Borade said he will re-join duty after completing the 14-day home quarantine protocol.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Mira-Bhayander till Thursday night has recorded a total of 7,289 positive cases with 247 deaths. Many civic employees including deputy commissioner and police personnel have tested positive for the virus.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In