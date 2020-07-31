e-paper
MC demolishes illegal portions of three buildings in Ludhiana

MC demolishes illegal portions of three buildings in Ludhiana

Three under-construction illegal colonies at Jassiyan road were also razed during the drive conducted in the areas falling under Zone D of the civic body

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(HT photo)
         

Taking action against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday sealed two complexes and demolished illegal portions of three buildings including a booth at Hambran road on Friday.

Also, three under-construction illegal colonies at Jassiyan road were razed during the drive conducted in the areas falling under Zone D of the civic body.

MC officials said that two complexes have been sealed as the owner of one building failed to submit the change of land use (CLU) charges, while the other building has been constructed by ignoring the parking norms.

Further illegal portions of three buildings were razed including an ice cream booth which was constructed on a road portion.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Zone D, Mohan Singh said, “Notices were issued to the owners asking them to take corrective steps but they failed to do so, following which a drive was conducted against illegal constructions on Friday. Three under construction colonies that were being constructed illegally have also been razed. The drive will continue in the coming days.”

