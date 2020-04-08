MC looking for owner of pit bull caught from Ishar Nagar in Ludhiana on April 3

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:09 IST

After catching a ferocious pit bull roaming in the Ishar Nagar area, officials of the municipal corporation (MC) are now looking for the owner of the dog, which has now been shifted to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre of the MC on the Hambran Road.

The officials had caught the dog on April 3 after complaints from residents that the dog was posing a danger to lives of residents.

Senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said the MC commissioner had received a complaint that a pit bull dog was roaming in the area and residents had somehow confined it to a vacant room in a plot.

“After getting the complaint, a team of MC dog catchers reached the spot and caught the dog with the help of an army man.”

“The MC team had found it difficult to catch the dog in the room and a tranquiliser gun was demanded from the wildlife department, but it was not available. However, an army man, residing in the area, helped the MC team in getting the dog out of the room and then the dog was caught with the help of a net”, said Dr Dhalla.

He said that the owner of the dog can contact him at 9815091107 and get the possession of the dog after submitting a proof.

Meanwhile, residents have urged the authorities to direct the pet owners to keep their dogs inside their homes and not let them roam in streets. “It has been seen that some people free their dogs to roam in the streets, but such practices should be strictly banned. As aggressive dogs roaming openly in the streets can harm anyone and the authorities should take necessary measures in this regard,” said a resident.