Meharban man gets 7-yr jail for sodomising 12-year-old in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:51 IST

The court of additional sessions judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old labourer to seven-year imprisonment for sodomising a 12-year-old boy in October 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on the convict, Jaswinder Singh alias Leela, of Kakka village in Meharban under Sections 4 and 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter dates back to October 14, 2017, when Jaswinder was booked on the complaint of the victim’s father, who said Jaswinder had taken his son his bike to a deserted place and sexually assaulted him.

It was reported that he had threatened the boy to keep quiet.

The complainant said Jaswinder had similarly assaulted other children in the area also and threatened all of them to keep quiet.

Based on the victim’s medical examination report and recording of his statement, the court convicted Jaswinder.

