Men in two cars harass woman journalist in Panchkula

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:09 IST

Police have booked a group of unidentified men for allegedly harassing a woman journalist and later fleeing after hitting three cars in Sector 15 on Sunday evening.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 27, told the police that she, along with her husband, and some friends, in three different cars, were going from Sector 4 to Industrial Area, Phase 1.

On the way, two cars — a Toyota Innova and a Renault Duster — overtook their vehicles, while their occupants passed lewd gestures at her. Enraged, they launched a chase to confront the men and managed to intercept them in Sector 15.

When confronted, the accused hurled abuses at the woman and her group, and sped away after hitting their cars.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sukhbir Singh, the investigating official in the case, said the complainant managed to note down the registration numbers of both the cars. “We are working to trace the accused and are scanning the CCTV cameras installed nearby,” he added.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 354-A (sexual harassment), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 14 police station.