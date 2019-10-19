Men must support their wives in fight against breast cancer, says actor Padmini Kolhapure

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:57 IST

Breast cancer survivors stressed on the importance of timely diagnosis and completing the treatment in defeating the disease at an awareness event organised at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here on Saturday.

“There is nothing to fear but timely diagnosis and treatment is needed. Keep yourself happy and focused on completing the treatment. Do not leave it midway,” said a survivor Pushpa Tripathi at the programme organised by the Lucknow breast cancer support group.

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure was the chief guest at the event. Urging people to stay happy, she said, “We need to face the disease with a positive mindset, else how will we fight it? I ask husbands to support their wives in this fight. Mothers and Mothers-in-law, as well as other family members, should support the patient.”

While emphasising on awareness, early diagnosis and getting complete treatment, Kolhapure said, “Stress can also cause diseases. So, one should always stay happy.”

Another survivor Beena said, “When I got my diagnosis, I was taken aback. However, gradually, as I came to know about the treatment (including surgery) and went through with it, I realised how important it was to complete the process.”

A video documentary, featuring Beena and another survivor Mehtab Khan, was shown to the audience at the programme. “Our household is not strong financially and I was the only earning member. But with determination, I got the treatment done and also managed to get some financial support,” said Mehtab.

Prof Anand Mishra, head of endocrine surgery at KGMU, said that awareness was the tool to combat the disease. “With awareness comes timely diagnosis -- at an early stage. At present, the majority of patients reach diagnosis centres only after they are past the first stage,” he said.

A group of 65 survivors, including two men, participated in a fashion show organised at the KGMU convention centre. “We wanted to show that life does not end if you happen to get the disease. Completing the treatment can win you back your regular, active life,” said Prof Mishra.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:57 IST