MIDC electrocution deaths: Labour dept moves compensation proposal before court

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:18 IST

Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE Additional labour commissioner (Pune) Nitin Walke on Friday said his department has submitted a detailed dossier to the labour court comprising the first information report (FIR) and other details in the case pertaining to the deaths of three youths due to electrocution while working for a contractor employed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"Once the court gives the order, the compensation will be deposited by the employers," said Walke about the case relating to the electrocution deaths of three youths on December 30, 2019, at Hinjewadi.

A decision with regards to compensation is expected this week, Walke said.

The three deceased workers, 20-year-old Sagar Karandekar, his 25-year-old brother Raju Karandekar, and teenager Sagar Mashelkar (19), were residents of Bijleenagar, Chinchwad. They were killed while working on electrical lines for street lights at the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi. The three were contract labourers of Nishant Electricals who had been engaged by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MIDC).

On December 31, 2019, the owner of Nishant Electricals, Devendra Prakash Babar, and labour contractor Sudhakar Vitthal Talwar, who was with the three when the mishap happened, were arrested by the police and produced in a local court and later granted bail.

A close relative of victim Sagar Mashelkar said, “The government should streamline the process of compensation so that the families don’t have to wait for long.”

Additional labour commissioner Nitin Walke said, “ We have submitted a detailed dossier on the case comprising the first information report (FIR) and other details of the case before the labour court. Once the court gives the order, the compensation will be deposited by the employers.”

When contacted soon after the accident, Kailash Bhondre, executive engineer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), said, “The voltage must have been so high that the labourers died within seconds. It is an unfortunate incident. They had been working there for two months. The incident took place when they completed the work and were about to leave. However, MIDC cannot be blamed for the incident as the work was outsourced.”

The three employees were electrocuted to death when the roller ladder that the trio was using came in contact with a live overhead supply wire just after they had finished fitting street lights in Rajiv Gandhi IT park in Hinjewadi on Monday.

Nishant Electricals, a private company, was awarded the tender of installing cables, poles and fittings for street lights on the stretch. Nishant Babar of Nishant Electricals said, “We have paid the hospital bills of the injured person and are helping the families of the deceased employees with insurance claim and police proceedings.”

An eerily similar incident was reported from the same area in 2015 when two labourers, also residents of Bijlinagar, Chinchwad, were electrocuted to death while shifting a wheeled ladder from one pole to other when the top of the ladder came in contact with an electricity line.