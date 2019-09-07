Midday Meal scheme audit: Experts to visit schools in 20 villages in each district of UP

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:34 IST

In the wake of a video of students of a government school in Mirzapur district of UP being served salt and roti going viral online, the director of the Midday Meal scheme has ordered a time-bound social audit of the MDM by reputed educational institutions of the state.

Vijay Kiran Anand (IAS), director, MDM scheme, said, “Top institutions like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-L), University of Lucknow and others who have expertise in undertaking third-party verification will be asked to perform a comprehensive audit of the scheme. They will identify problem areas and recommend ways and means to overcome the issues that occasionally plague the large-scale MDM distribution programme.”

“The experts will visit schools in 20 villages of each of the 75 districts of the state. They will interact with gram pradhans, school management committee (SMCs), members of the ‘Maa committees’ that supervise the quality of midday meals while they are being prepared, teachers and students. Within three months, the auditors will submit a detailed report to the basic education department,” Anand said.

Representatives from the identified 15 institutions had been called for a discussion on Monday when they would be entrusted with the responsibility of the audit, he said.

Another official associated with MDM said, “It will be a continuous process. Such audits will be carried out from time to time. As a large number of schools are set to be covered by this audit, it will give a fairly good idea of the bottlenecks.”

“In addition to third-party evaluation, there will be a separate government audit by the rural development department,” he said.

To recall, on August 22, salt and roti was allegedly served to students at the government primary school in Shiur, Mirzapur. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the district administration ordered a probe, acted against four government officials, including the basic shiksha adhikari who was transferred and the head master of the school concerned -- Radha Gupt -- who was suspended.

Journalist Pawan Jaiswal and Rajkumar Pal, representative of the village head -- who reportedly shot and circulated the video -- were booked under several charges, including that of criminal conspiracy. The case against them led to protests from various quarters.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 17:33 IST