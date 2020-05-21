Migrant couple, their 8-month-old daughter hurt in roof collapse in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 19:56 IST

A migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh and their 8-month-old daughter suffered injuries after roof of their rented accommodation collapsed in the wee hours on Thursday in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk here. The neighbours rescued the injured and rushed them to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with the help of the police.

The condition of the infant was stated to be serious.

The injured were identified as Shiv Kumar, 28, a scrap dealer, his wife Shobha, 25, and their daughter Kirti.

Shiv said the house, in which he lives, has five rooms, which had been rented out to five different families. He added that the roof of their room was in shoddy condition and he had asked the landlord to repair it, but he ignored.

He said the incident took place on Thursday when they were sleeping in their room. “We suffered multiple injuries in the roof collapse and we were stuck in the debris, until our neighbours rescued us.”

Police station Division number 7 station house officer (SHO) Satbir Singh said the police will take appropriate action after recording statement of the victims.