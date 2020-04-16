Migrant labourers camping in Haryana not keen to return to work

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 01:11 IST

Hundreds of migrant labourers staying at relief camps are not interested in the state government’s offer to work and earn during the lockdown period as they want to go back to their homes.

As per the reports collected from different districts, the local administrations have allowed them to work, but most of them are unforthcoming.

Yamunanagar district has 2,300 such workers camping in shelter homes, but none of them agreed to return to work.

“We offered them opportunity to work and earn during the lockdown period, but as of now, we have not got any positive response from them,” said an official of Yamunanagar administration.

The labourers can opt to work, but they have to provide the details of their employers to the local administration and have to return to their base by the evening.

In Panipat, of 700 migrant labourers staying in the camps for past two weeks, not a single labourer came forward.

“They are not showing any interest and just want to go back to their homes. Let see if they come forward to work as the lockdown has been extended,” said Panipat deputy commissioner Hema Sharma.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “We have 786 such workers in our camps, who are being given all facilities like food and shelter. Now, we have also allowed them to work if they want to earn as there is a huge demand of labourers during this harvesting season and we are waiting for their response.”

However, out of 566 labourers staying in Kurukshetra district, few of them have expressed their interest in working.

“We had asked them if they wanted to work, but only few from Shahbad approached the officials. We are working on it,” said Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgat.

As per the information, total 15,200 migrant labourers had been staying in the temporary shelters homes set up in the state since last month.