Migrant woman held for murdering son in Himachal’s Nalagarh town

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:04 IST

Fearing that her nine-year-old son would disclose her extra-marital affair to her husband, a migrant woman strangled the boy to death with her lover’s help at Nalagarh in Solan district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Kamlesh, and her partner, Ashok, were arrested for the murder that was executed on September 14 when the boy saw the two together. Police said the woman panicked that her son would tell his father about her affair so they both strangled the boy, killing him on the spot. They disposed the body in a nearby field.

Unable to find his son, the boy’s father, Aasra Ram, lodged a complaint with the police.

On being questioned, Kamlesh said that the boy had gone to his aunt’s house but had not returned.

On September 16, the police found the body of the boy in the field after which they questioned the aunt, who said that he had not visited her.

The police checked the CCTV footage of a hospital near the boy’s house and found that after Kamlesh and Ashok arrived, the boy had also entered the house but did not come out.

The accused were interrogated again and they admitted to committing the crime. They were arrested on Friday evening.

Baddi superintendent of police Rohit Malpani said a case was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).