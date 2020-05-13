e-paper
Home / Patna / Migrant workers in Bihar’s quarantine centres allege food being served in plastic bags

Migrant workers in Bihar’s quarantine centres allege food being served in plastic bags

At an isolation centre in Ramgarh, the migrants refused to eat. Similar incident was reported from two other centres at Kudra. The migrants allegedly threatened to leave the centres.

patna Updated: May 13, 2020 13:25 IST
Prasun K Mishra | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Prasun K Mishra | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Migrants from Bengaluru at Danapur station waiting for special buses during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna.
Migrants from Bengaluru at Danapur station waiting for special buses during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (ANI)
         

The migrant labourers quarantined at different centres in Kaimur Monday created ruckus allegedly over delayed food supply, sub-standard meals and lack of sanitation facilities.



A migrant worker said, “We are only given tea and biscuits in breakfast. Also, the lunch is provided late in the afternoon and is of low quality.” Another labourer accused the centre in-charge and staff of rude behaviour.

Meanwhile, the local administrative and police officials reached the centres and pacified the migrants. At Bhagwanpur quarantine centre, migrants protested alleging late supply of food and usage of polythene bags for meals.

However, Bhagwanpur BDO Mayank Kumar Singh and SHO Rakesh Kumar Raushan assured the migrants to redress their grievances soon.Binod Anand, district panchayati raj officer who is also the nodal officer for quarantine centres said that there were some problems but they were solved.

“We are providing counselling to the migrants and trying to involve them in positive activities,” Anand said.

Prabhat Kumar Jha, district supply officer-cum-nodal officer for food supply to migrants, said a standard menu with changed food items for all seven days has been made available at every centre and district officials are monitoring the work.

