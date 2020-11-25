Minister Arora to hold weekly meetings with Ludhiana industrialists to resolve pending issues

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:53 IST

With the industrialists raising hue and cry over its pending demands, Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora has announced to hold weekly meetings with industry representatives to resolve the issues.

Arora and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh on Wednesday attended one such meeting with industrialists at the office of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) at Focal Point wherein issues of poor condition of roads and sewerage system, abolition of fixed charges from electricity bills during the lockdown period, and shifting of small industry situated in mixed land use areas were discussed.

Arora, while acknowledging that industries have been facing problems, said that industrialists can meet him in Chandigarh by taking appointments every week.

The minister also said that the Punjab government will shortly announce a one-time settlement (OTS) policy to dispose of the pending VAT assessment cases. Traders and industrialists have been objecting to the VAT assessment notices being served by the sales tax department pertaining to the year 2014.

Punjab medium industry development board chairman Amarjit Singh Tikka, Punjab small industries and export corporation chairman Gurpreet Singh Gogi, CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, Punjab large industrial development board vice-chairman Ramesh Joshi, Hand Tools’ Association president SC Ralhan and additional managing director Avneet Kaur also participated in the meeting.

₹ 25 lakh grant for centre of excellence for engineering

MP Amar Singh announced a grant of ₹25 lakh from MPLADS funds to set up a centre of excellence for engineering in Ludhiana. He said that construction of concrete roads has already started in many Focal Point areas and a project worth ₹40 crore has been approved by the state government for further development.

Arora urges farmers to clear tracks in Jandiala Guru

Thanking the farmers for lifting their protest, Arora appealed to a lone farm association in Jandiala Guru to clear the tracks as well so that trains can move smoothly. He said the industry would have suffered huge losses if train services remained suspended for a few more days.