Minor ‘gangrape victim’, parents consume poison near SSP office in Varanasi, admitted to hospital

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:42 IST

A 17-year-old ‘gangrape victim’ and her parents consumed poison near the SSP office in Varanasi on Monday and were admitted to the hospital for treatment, said police. In a note recovered from their possession, the trio alleged police negligence in the rape case and said that was the reason why they were taking the extreme step, said cops.

However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary refuted the allegation of police negligence and said that two accused in the case had already been arrested, while teams had been constituted to nab the third who was on the run.

“It seems that some people instigated the girl and her parents to do this (consume poison near SSP office). We will look into this too,” said Chaudhary.

Police said that accused Vishal Maurya of Ghazipur was arrested about a month back -- soon after the rape case was lodged, while the second accused, Zamir Alam of Varanasi, was held a few days back. The third accused, Utkarsh Tiwari, a resident of Ghazipur, was still at large, they said.

Police said the girl and her parents were rushed to the district hospital for medical aid and were then referred to the BHU trauma centre for further treatment where they were stated to be stable.

According to police, the girl’s father had lodged a case of kidnapping against Vishal and Utkarsh at the Cantt police station on October 20 -- a day after she went missing. On November 15, Zamir, Vishal and Utkarsh were booked for rape after the girl returned to her parents and narrated her ordeal.

Circle officer (Cantt) Mohammad Mustaq said, “Section 376 (rape) was added in the FIR registered against Utkarsh, Vishal and Zamir on the basis of the victim’s statement.”

According to the victim, she came across Zamir, who had claimed to be a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) with the railways, at the Cantt railway station when she was on her way to Ballia in the first week of October. Zamir reportedly told her that he had good contacts in Bollywood when the girl said that she wanted to become an actor.

Police said that Zamir allegedly promised her work in films and took her mobile phone number. He later called her up and said that if she was really interested in working in films, he could get her a role. The girl said that she fled her home on October 19 and reached the Cantt railway station where she found Zamir, his accomplice Utkarsh and five other girls. She said that all of them travelled to Mumbai together.

Police said that according to the girl, she was accommodated in a hotel in Mumbai where she was given sedative-laced food due to which she fell unconscious. She said that on regaining consciousness, she found herself lying naked. According to her, she had been raped by some unidentified men. She said that a woman she didn’t know entered her room and told her that Zamir had sold her.

The girl told the police that she finally managed to flee from the hotel and return to Varanasi on November 15.