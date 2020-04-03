e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Misbehaviour with nurses: CM orders offenders be booked under NSA

Misbehaviour with nurses: CM orders offenders be booked under NSA

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:19 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a serious note of the alleged misbehaviour by some patients with nurses in Ghaziabad and has ordered that the offenders be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). On April 1, nurses from MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad, in a written complaint, had alleged that six patients admitted to the isolation ward had misbehaved with them.

“They (suspects) will not obey the law, neither will they accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. Whatever they have done to the women health workers in Ghaziabad is a heinous crime. They will be booked under NSA. We will not spare them,” CM Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

“An incident like the one in Indore, where doctors were attacked, should not happen anywhere in the state. We will take whatever action is required by law,” Yogi added.

The incident came to fore on Thursday evening after MMG Hospital’s chief medical superintendent Dr Ravinder Rana forwarded the nurses’ complaint to chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NK Gupta.

“After the incident, police security has been strengthened at health facilities and the district magistrate has also told us to put up CCTV cameras inside quarantine centres. Five of the six patients were later shifted to isolation facility as one of them tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday,” Gupta said.

Late Thursday, the police and the administration officials reached the MMG Hospital and conducted an initial inquiry. The officials later directed for the registration of an FIR against the patients who allegedly misbehaved with nurses.

The FIR at Kotwali police station was registered against the suspects under the IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other sections related to conduct, and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

“After the medical superintendent gave a complaint to the SHO, we registered an FIR against the offenders. An investigation is on in the case,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls seeking his comment on the matter.

Dr Rana said nurses have approached him time and again during the past two days with verbal complaints and he finally told them to give a written one.

“Based on that, I sent a written complaint to the CMO and also marked copies to the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police. The nurses are continuing with their duties. The tests of five of the six patients shifted to isolation facility will be taken up as they spent time together instead of confining themselves to their respective beds,” Dr Rana said.

According to officials, the six were picked up by the health department after they attended different religious congregations, including one at Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

“They did not take medicines and kept listening to objectionable songs in the ward. They also dressed inappropriately and kept roaming around. They also demanded cigarettes from our staff,” a woman nurse said Friday.

(With inputs from Lucknow bureau)

top news
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message; PIB tweets in response
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message; PIB tweets in response
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities