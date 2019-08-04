Mishap near Navi Mumbai waterfall: Victims’ kin were unaware about picnic plan

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:04 IST

The families of the three women, who drowned in a stream near the Pandavkada waterfall at Kharghar on Saturday, said they were not aware about the victims’ picnic plan.

Shekhar Nandiboina, the uncle of 19-year-old Shweta Nand, said, “ Shweta did not tell us anything about the plan while leaving for college. We received a message on our family WhatsApp group, which said that some students from SIES had drowned in a stream. Shweta’s parents called her, but could not get through her phone. At the college, the authorities told us that Shweta didn’t attend classes. We then went to the police station and thereafter to the accident spot. It was there that we learnt that Shweta had drowned in the stream.”

Nand’s cousin Akash said her funeral will be conducted on Monday.

Chandran Nair said that his daughter, Arti, 18, told him that she would return from college around 1.30pm.

“Around 2pm, her mother tried calling her but her phone was switched off. I went to the college, where the authorities told me that some students were missing at the stream but I learnt about my daughter’s death only from the police.”

Neha Jain, 19, who stayed in Chembur and was not part of the SIES students’ group, had informed her family where she was going. “She told her parents that she was going with her friends and would return around 1pm. But at noon, we learnt about the incident and rushed to Kharghar where we got to know about her death,” said her cousin Lalit.

