e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Missing 4-year-old boy’s body found in a drain in Meerut

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:06 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a four-year-old boy was recovered from a drain in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut on Tuesday, said police. They said that an FIR had been registered and the case was being investigated.

Circle officer Dinesh Shukla said, “The deceased, Abdullah, went missing on November 24. His family filed a missing complaint on November 26. Since then, the police were trying to trace the child.”

He said the body was found when the under construction drain in Lisadi Gate area was being cleaned on Tuesday. “We have sent the body for post-mortem examination,” said Shukla.

Meanwhile, the child’s father claimed that the boy was kidnapped for money but fearing arrest, his kidnappers killed him and dumped the body in the drain.

Shakeel Ahmad, 35, a resident of Lisadi Gate area, said, “On November 24, Abdullah went to my cousin Zeenat’s house in the afternoon. At around 1.30 pm, he went missing from there. We started searching for him and also lodged a missing complaint.”

Ahmad said that on November 26, he received a phone call in which he was asked to “visit a tantrik in Begum Pul area if he wanted to save his child”. “When I went to this place, I found no one there,” he told police in his complaint.

top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Here’s how Jio users can queue up plans before mobile tariff hike
Here’s how Jio users can queue up plans before mobile tariff hike
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities