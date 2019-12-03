Missing 4-year-old boy’s body found in a drain in Meerut

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:06 IST

The body of a four-year-old boy was recovered from a drain in the Lisadi Gate area of Meerut on Tuesday, said police. They said that an FIR had been registered and the case was being investigated.

Circle officer Dinesh Shukla said, “The deceased, Abdullah, went missing on November 24. His family filed a missing complaint on November 26. Since then, the police were trying to trace the child.”

He said the body was found when the under construction drain in Lisadi Gate area was being cleaned on Tuesday. “We have sent the body for post-mortem examination,” said Shukla.

Meanwhile, the child’s father claimed that the boy was kidnapped for money but fearing arrest, his kidnappers killed him and dumped the body in the drain.

Shakeel Ahmad, 35, a resident of Lisadi Gate area, said, “On November 24, Abdullah went to my cousin Zeenat’s house in the afternoon. At around 1.30 pm, he went missing from there. We started searching for him and also lodged a missing complaint.”

Ahmad said that on November 26, he received a phone call in which he was asked to “visit a tantrik in Begum Pul area if he wanted to save his child”. “When I went to this place, I found no one there,” he told police in his complaint.