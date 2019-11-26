Missing for a week, 8-yr-old boy found dead in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:54 IST

An 8-year-old boy, who was missing since November 19, was found dead at a room in the fields of his village, Rindhana, in Sonepat district, police said.

The boy has been identified as Sourya. He was the nephew of Lavesh Sharma, media consultant to former local bodies minister Kavita Jain.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Mohan said his son was playing in the street outside his house when he went missing on November 19. “We lodged a missing complaint at Baroda police station. On Tuesday, police carried out a search operation with the help of dog squad. His body was found at a room built in the fields,” he said.

A murder case has been registered against the unidentified persons and investigations are on.