Home / Cities / Mission Fateh: Over 320 oxygen-aided beds added in Ludhiana’s Covid Care Centres

Mission Fateh: Over 320 oxygen-aided beds added in Ludhiana’s Covid Care Centres

With the addition, the number of oxygen-aided beds had increased to 740

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Political secretary to Punjab chief minister Captain Sandeep Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma along with others officials visit Covid Care Centre at Meritorious School, Ludhiana on Tuesday
Political secretary to Punjab chief minister Captain Sandeep Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma along with others officials visit Covid Care Centre at Meritorious School, Ludhiana on Tuesday(HT photo)
         

As many as 320 more level 2 oxygen-aided beds have been added at Covid Care Centers (CCC) in Ludhiana by the district administration taking the total number to 740.

During his visit to CCC at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Meritorious School, political secretary to Punjab chief minister Captain Sandeep Sandhu commended the district administration and health department for adding 320 more oxygen-aided beds in the Covid Care Centres and providing better health facilities. He said that at present more than 4,000 Covid-19 tests were being conducted every day, of which about 70% tests were being conducted in urban areas.

Speaking to reporters, Sandhu said that after the addition of 320 oxygen-aided beds, bedded capacity in Isolation Centre at Meritorious School is 200, 50 each in Punjab Agricultural University Hostel No. 2 and Kular Nursing College and 20 in Community Health Center Jawaddi. Thus, the number of oxygen-aided beds in the Ludhiana district has now increased to 740.

Captain Sandhu also visited the Covid Care Centre at PAU hostel 2. He inquired about the condition of the Covid-19 patients admitted there and also inspected the health facilities provided by the health department.

“We are going through a peak, now we need to be more careful,” he said. He appealed to the people of the city to strictly follow the instructions issued by the state government for the next 15 days so that they could fight this pandemic and make the campaign ‘Mission Fateh’ launched by the Punjab government a success.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma assured the residents that there was no shortage of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the district. He said that people should not panic and the data of all the private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment has been prepared, he said.

Sharma added that by downloading the ‘Home Isolation Ludhiana’ app, one can apply for isolation at home.

Captain Sandhu and DC also appealed to private hospitals to come forward and set up Covid Care Centres in their hospitals so that they could render true service to society during this difficult time.

